Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Oceanside Public Library Closure For Staff Training

Oceanside Public Library Closure For Staff Training

By   /  May 2, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Oceanside, CA — All Oceanside Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, May 3, 2019, for staff training. The Library will reopen Saturday, May 4 for normal business hours.

The Oceanside Public Library, as the cultural heart of Oceanside, empowers the community by promoting, literacy, information access, civic engagement, cultural inclusiveness, and openness to new ideas. The mission of the Library is to engage, inform, connect and inspire. To learn more about the Oceanside Public Library, visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org. For questions regarding the staff training closure, please call 760-435-5560.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 2, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 2, 2019 @ 11:08 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

May Is National Stroke Awareness Month

Read More →