Oceanside Pub Library’s Newly Redesigned Bookmobiles

Open the door to adventure with…The Oceanside Public Library’s Bookmobile and Adelante Bookmobile are back and ready to be explored in your neighborhood, with new wraps that invite you to discover the world of reading and the places it can take you! Join the Adelante Bookmobile at Joe Balderrama Park on Monday, January 22, at 3:30 p.m., and the Bookmobile at John Landes Park on Wednesday, January 24, at 3:00 p.m., to celebrate their new designs. Elephant and Piggie, characters from the books authored by Mo Willems, will be at each party, along with cake and free book giveaways!

The wraps were funded by a partnership between the Oceanside Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. The bookmobiles attend dozens of community events throughout the year, and offer learning and cultural programs free to all ages, along with a robust collection of books and DVDs, and computers for public use. The bookmobiles have regular weekly stops throughout Oceanside, and the schedule can viewed on the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or checked by calling (760) 435-5600.