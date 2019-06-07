Oceanside Parks & Recreation Summertime Events

PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMERTIME EVENTS, CLASSES AND MORE

Summer Classes…Summer is on the horizon and so are Summer Classes! Check out the new Summer Recreation Guide, it features all of Oceanside’s family events and programs. Visit www.oceansiderec.com for details. Classes begin July 1, 2019.

Senior Transportation Program…Are you a senior looking for reliable transportation? Check out Oceanside’s “Seniors on the Go” Transportation Program. “Seniors on the Go” services over 1,900 Oceanside residents aged 65 and older. The focus of the program is to help seniors get free rides to medical-related appointments. The transportation team is looking for new volunteer drivers to join us. Volunteer drivers can drive based on their schedule and availability and will be reimbursed for mileage. If you are seeking a great opportunity to serve the senior community, please call transportation staff at 760-435-5155.

Concert in the Park …Grab a blanket or chair and head to the park for live music! On June 21, 2019, “The Greg Douglass Band” will be kicking off the Summer Concert Series at Rancho Del Oro Park from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Rancho Del Oro Park is located at College and Empressa. This fun event is free; come out and join us for the fun.

Oceanside Independence Day Parade …Mark your calendars for the Oceanside Independence Day Parade, Saturday June 29, 2019 on Coast Highway. This annual favorite is hosted by MainStreet Oceanside. For more information, please visit www.mainstreetoceanside.com.

Fireworks Display July 3 – Oceanside’s Anniversary … Help celebrate Oceanside’s 131st Anniversary and Independence Day on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. This event is held at Rancho Del Oro Drive, which will be closed from Oceanside Boulevard north to Mesa Drive. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you can enjoy music, food trucks and a fireworks display overhead at 9:00 p.m. Please take public transportation or carpool and park in the business parks behind the Marriott Hotels. Bring a beach chair/blanket to sit on. No alcohol or dogs are permitted at this free, family-friendly event.