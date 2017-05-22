Oceanside Parks and Recreation Events

Summer Travel Camp FOR Teens

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division are offering a new and exciting Summer Travel Camp for Teens. This camp is for teens in grades six through eight. Participants will visit various locations, including The Wave, Knotts Berry Farm, beaches, local parks and trails.

The camp will provide teens with unique and fun experiences in an atmosphere that helps them form lasting friendships, build confidence and have fun! For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or visit “Oceanside Parks & Recreation” on Facebook.

Summer Teen Open Gym

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division continues to offer TEEN OPEN GYM NIGHTS. It’s free and held every Saturday night at Melba Bishop Recreation Center, located at 5306 N. River Road, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Come and hang out and play basketball!

For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

MOONLIGHT PADDLE PROGRAM

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division is offering a new and exciting program called “Moonlight Paddle.” Enjoy the beauty and romance of Oceanside’s Harbor under a full moon!

Staff will meet participants at the Oceanside Outdoor Aquatic Recreation Building (across from the Small Fishing Pier at the Oceanside Harbor) where there will be a short informational skills session. Then the kayaks will be launched, and you will enjoy a pleasant paddle under the stars and moon. Please bring a change of clothes, as your clothing may get wet while paddling. The Recreation Division provides all the supplies.

Moonlight Paddling will be held on the following dates from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.:

Friday, June 9

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, August 5

Friday, September 8

Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.oceansiderec.com, or call (760) 435-5041.

Concert In The Park June 16 In Oceanside

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks will host a free Concert in the Park on Friday, June 16 at Rancho Del Oro Park, located at 4701 Mesa Drive in Oceanside. The pre-show begins at 5:00 p.m. and the Mar Dels, San Diego’s most-loved nostalgia band, will play from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The audience will be delighted with their outstanding choice of swing, rock, and Motown classics. There will be food vendors. Bring a low beach chair or a blanket and enjoy the show with your friends and family!

For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation events and programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”