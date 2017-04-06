Oceanside News & Events

Senior citizen Spring Dance Sunday April 9th

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation announces the next Senior Citizen Dance on Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the El Corazon Senior Center located at 3302 Senior Center Drive (corner of Oceanside Blvd./Rancho Del Oro). Light refreshments will be served and live entertainment will feature “The Pier Group.” Come have fun, make new friends and dance the day away! Admission is $5 per person.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation

Senior citizen standing committee meeting April 11th

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation announces the quarterly Senior Citizen Standing Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Oceanside City Council Chambers located at 300 N. Coast Highway. The new Recreation Supervisor for Senior Services will be introduced. Homer Post has a wealth of knowledge and experience and brings many years of professionalism to his new position with the City of Oceanside.

K-9 Trail And Public Safety Fair April 22nd

The Oceanside Police department will hold a K-9 Trial and Public Safety Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at El Camino High School, located at 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive in Oceanside. Interact with Oceanside Police and Fire safety professionals, view the Police Mobile Command Center, and watch K-9 teams from around the western U.S. compete for the top dog award! Along with various equipment and safety displays, there will be vendors and food trucks.