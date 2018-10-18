Oceanside News

OCEANSIDE ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION OCTOBER 30th

The City of Oceanside will join over 100 fourth grade students from Casita Center and SDG&E to celebrate Arbor Day and plant trees together at Oceanside’s John Landes Park, located at 2855 Cedar Road in the Tri-City neighborhood. The celebration will take place on Tuesday, October 30 between 9:00-10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Since trees contribute greatly to our quality of life here in Oceanside, we aim to promote their planting and care. The benefits that trees provide are social, communal, environmental, and even economic. The City of Oceanside is dedicated to sustaining a healthy and viable urban forest for generations to come. The Oceanside Public Works Department maintains approximately 85,000 City-owned street and park trees. An engaged urban forestry program is critical to meeting Oceanside’s commitment to climate adaptation, storm water runoff reduction, and water conservation as well.

In 2018, the City of Oceanside was awarded its 10th consecutive award for being a “Tree City USA” by the National Arbor Day Foundation. We’re proud to be a city that makes planting and care of trees a priority.

The City of Oceanside also operates a Street Tree Program. If your street lacks trees next to the street, contact us about requesting a tree. Find out more by calling (760) 435-4500 or visit www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/pw/maintops/median.asp

HERITAGE PARK FALL FESTIVAL & CHILI COOK-OFF NOVEMBER 3

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks are hosting the Heritage Park Fall Festival on Saturday, November 3 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

at Heritage Park, 230 Peyri Road in Oceanside. The Festival will consist of music, dance performances, chili cook off, food booths and vendors! Historical buildings will be open for tours. Admission is free; only $5 to taste the delectable chili samples. Opportunity Drawings will take place. The Friends of Oceanside Parks are seeking sponsorships and volunteers. For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com , call (760) 435-5041, or on at Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

OCEANSIDE TO HOST COMMUNITY WORKSHOP NOVEMBER 8

Local Coastal Program Update

In conjunction with Oceanside’s Local Coastal Program (LCP) Update, the City’s Planning Division is assessing the City’s vulnerability to coastal hazards associated with sea level rise and exploring adaptation strategies that minimize the potential impacts of these hazards. The Coastal Hazards Vulnerability Assessment has been completed and is available for review on the LCP Update webpage.

The first community workshop in support of the LCP Update will take place on Thursday, November 8 in the Oceanside City Council Chambers (300 North Coast Highway). The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an open house that includes staffed stations addressing LCP topic areas, online survey results, the Vulnerability Assessment (VA), and possible coastal hazard adaptation strategies. During the open house, participants will be walked through the VA map exhibits that illustrate the extent of inundation anticipated under different sea level rise scenarios. The second hour of the workshop will be devoted to brief presentations and a whole-group discussion. Julie Kalansky, Ph.D., Program Manager and Post-Doctoral Researcher at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, will discuss the scientific basis of the sea level rise projections that inform the VA. Dr. Kalansky is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Local Coastal Program Update, please visit the project webpage:https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/local_coastal_program_update/local_coastal.asp or call (760) 435-3525.