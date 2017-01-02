Oceanside Murals Initiative (OMI)

For the price of a cup of coffee, you can support the Oceanside Mural Initiative (OMI)! We are asking community members to pledge $5 toward the OMI Go Fund Me campaign. The great news is that every dollar donated equals another dollar! MainStreet Oceanside will match up to $10,000 to roll out phase 1 of the OMI program. We hope that you can see the value in improving downtown aesthetics by allowing murals to create stories and promote Oceanside as an arts destination!

Our campaign has raised $2,000 and we couldn’t have done it without donors that believe In this program. THANK YOU! However, we still need your help to raise awareness with our neighbors. We ask you to please share this message to your friends and families. If you have not already donated, please help! The 2016 tax year ends soon, so make your donation now.

About the Oceanside Mural Initiative:

The OMI seeks to install ten curated public art murals over the course of three years in Downtown Oceanside. OMI is a community driven initiative, and will integrate key partners in the Downtown Oceanside area.

Through this Initiative, Oceanside will:

Become a destination for public art

Create a model by which Oceanside and other communities can fulfill community-driven arts initiatives

Act as a medium for education/community outreach

Help to define Oceanside as a community whose identity is built upon and driven by the arts

Brief Overview:

Strategic community partners, will have a vital responsibility in achieving the project objective and goals. From site selection, marketing, curating, political interface, and maintenance, OMI intends to nurture the creation of high quality public art murals, and to do so in a connected community context. . MainStreet Oceanside is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization and your donation is tax deductible. For any questions about the OMI, please contact Gumaro Escarcega at 760.754.4512 or email at Gumaro@MainStreetOceanside.com

Stakeholder Donor/Sponsorship Levels: