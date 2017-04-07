Oceanside Mural Initiative Public Selection

Tuesday, April 11 from 5pm – 7pm at Star Theatre, located at 402 North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. For those who cannot attend the meeting, an online voting system will be available beginning Tuesday night, running through 11:59pm Sunday, April 16 . For more information on the OMI program and voting, please visit The Star Theatre is hosting a Community Reception where the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite design. The artist selected by public vote will be given the opportunity to install their mural on the Star Theatre south wall on Civic Center Drive. The Community Reception will take place onfromat Star Theatre, located at 402 North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. For those who cannot attend the meeting, an online voting system will be available beginningnight, running through. For more information on the OMI program and voting, please visit www.MainStreetOceanside.com

About OMI program… The OMI seeks to install ten curated public art murals over the course of three years in Downtown Oceanside. OMI is a community driven initiative, and will integrate key partners in the downtown Oceanside area. Through this Initiative, Oceanside will become a destination for public art, will create a model by which Oceanside and other communities can fulfill community-driven arts initiatives, will act as a medium for education/community outreach, and will help to define Oceanside as a community whose identity is built upon and driven by the arts.

MainStreet Oceanside is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a pedestrian friendly community with unique and exciting attractions including both daytime and evening activities for residents and visitors alike.