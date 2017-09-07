Oceanside Mural – It’s Happening! 

Oceanside, CA – Main Street Oceanside’s Oceanside Mural Initiative (OMI) is proud to announce that local artist, Skye Walker, will begin his work on the first mural on Saturday, September 2. Skye expects it to take him 8 – 10 days to complete the mural, stop by the Star Theatre to see him at work. Don’t forget to share it with your friends. While you are there, don’t forget to explore Downtown’s food, shopping and museums.

Scripps Health is presenting the Oceanside Mural Unveiling Networking Mixer which will be held at the Star Theatre from 5pm – 7pm on Tuesday September 12 . The Mixer entry is free and is open to the public. The mural unveiling ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm .

The OMI Go Fund Me page remains open to raise funds to install more public art murals in Downtown Oceanside. Donate the cost of cup of coffee to the program to help us raise the remainder of the $10,000. Main Street Oceanside has pledged to match dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. Board member and Design Committee member Mary Ann Thiem is excited to see the project come together. “It’s been a long journey to develop this project, but we are looking forward to the fruition of this artistic project in our Oceanside community.”