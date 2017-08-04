Oceanside -Moonlight Paddle Program

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division is offering a new and exciting program called “Moonlight Paddle.” Enjoy the beauty and romance of Oceanside’s Harbor under a full moon!

Staff will meet participants at the Oceanside Outdoor Aquatic Recreation Building (across from the Small Fishing Pier at the Oceanside Harbor) where there will be a short informational skills session. Then the kayaks will be launched, and you will enjoy a pleasant paddle under the stars and moon. Please bring a change of clothes, as your clothing may get wet while paddling. The Recreation Division provides all the supplies. Moonlight Paddling will be held on the following dates from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.:

Saturday, August 5

Friday, September 8

Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.oceansiderec.com, or call (760) 435-5041.