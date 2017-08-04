Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Oceanside -Moonlight Paddle Program

Oceanside -Moonlight Paddle Program

By   /  August 4, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division is offering a new and exciting program called “Moonlight Paddle.”  Enjoy the beauty and romance of Oceanside’s Harbor under a full moon!

Staff will meet participants at the Oceanside Outdoor Aquatic Recreation Building (across from the Small Fishing Pier at the Oceanside Harbor) where there will be a short informational skills session.  Then the kayaks will be launched, and you will enjoy a pleasant paddle under the stars and moon.  Please bring a change of clothes, as your clothing may get wet while paddling.  The Recreation Division provides all the supplies.  Moonlight Paddling will be held on the following dates from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.:

  • Saturday, August 5
  • Friday, September 8

Pre-registration is required.  Please visit www.oceansiderec.com, or call (760) 435-5041.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on August 4, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 4, 2017 @ 12:06 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting Update

Read More →