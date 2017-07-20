Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee Will Explore Banking & Finance Options

On Thursday July 27th, the Medical Marijuana Ad-Hoc Committee for the City of Oceanside will explore the available and new options for medical marijuana businesses regarding their banking and financial transactions. Currently, the federal prohibitions on marijuana prevent banks and credit unions from establishing accounts with marijuana related businesses.

With the worth of marijuana industry projected to be between $4 to $7 billion dollars annually, The State Treasurer’s Office has held a number of meetings of its Cannabis Banking Working Group to develop a solution to the growing problem of handling the revenues generated. The ad-hoc committee will look at solutions which are needed and manageable on a local level.

The hearing will be held fro 3 pm to 5 pm at City Hall in the City Council Chambers. Public attendance is encouraged. For a full calendar of committee hearings, please visit the City of Oceanside website link below.

The Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee was created by the City Council on April 19 to specifically address the possibility of new medical marijuana regulations for the City of Oceanside. All work will be completed within six months per City regulations regarding ad-hoc committees and the committee’s report will be presented to the City Council for review and possible action in November , 2017.

For more information, you can access the committee’s webpage at:

http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/services/comms/mmac.asp

Or email the committee at @mmadhoc@ci.oceanside.us.