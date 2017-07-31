Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee To Meet

Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee to discuss Marijuana Testing Labs and Consumer Safety

On Thursday, August 3rd, the Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee for the City of Oceanside will hear testimony concerning Medical Marijuana Testing Laboratories and general Consumer Safety. The hearing will focus on the safety of products, the requirements of running a laboratory, and needs from city infrastructure. The committee will hear from two current lab owners and from a medical marijuana patient who will explain their experiences with both good quality and poor quality products.

The hearing will be held from 3pm to 5pm in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054. Public attendance is encouraged. For the full calendar of committee hearings, please visit the City of Oceanside’s website at the link below.

The Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee was created by the City Council on April 19 to specifically address the possibility of new medical marijuana regulations for the City of Oceanside. All work will be completed within six months per City regulations regarding ad-hoc committees and the committee’s report will be presented to the City Council for review and possible action in November, 2017. For more information, you can access the committee’s webpage at

http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/services/comms/mmac.asp or email the committee at mmadhoc@ci.oceanside.ca.us.