Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee to hold hearing on cultivation of medical marijuana. On Monday, June 19, the Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee for the City of Oceanside will hold its first of seven meetings to discuss cultivation of medical marijuana. The committee plans to hear testimony from farmers who are currently cultivating medical marijuana, as well as representatives from the San Diego County Farm Bureau and residents of the Morro Hills agricultural area of Oceanside.

The hearing will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm at the San Luis Rey Water Treatment Facility. Public attendance is limited due to the size of the room. Members of the public who are interested in attending the hearing should RSVP to the event at the following link: http://goo.gl/wXtewO.

For the full calendar of committee hearings, please visit the City of Oceanside’s website at the link below.

The Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Committee was created by the City Council on April 19 to specifically address the possibility of new medical marijuana regulations for the City of Oceanside. All work will be completed within six months per City regulations regarding ad-hoc committees and the committee’s report will be presented to the City Council for review and possible action in November, 2017. For more information, you can access the committee’s webpage at http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/services/