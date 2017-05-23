Loading...
Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood On Medical Leave

Oceanside – May 2017 ..The Mayor’s Office for the City of Oceanside announced late yesterday that Mayor Jim Wood is expected to be on medical leave through the Council meeting of August 9, 2017.

Mayor Wood is currently hospitalized as he is scheduled for a medical procedure in the upcoming week.  The Mayor’s condition continues to improve each day and he is expected to return to office in August.   The Wood Family asks that everyone respect the Mayor’s privacy at this time.

His office will continue to be staffed during his absence.  His Aide, Debbie Mikulay, can be reached at 435-3060.

