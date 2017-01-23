Oceanside Man Hit on State Rt 76

A 43-year-old U.S. Navy man hit by a truck and killed along an Oceanside highway was attempting to fix his parked vehicle, police reported.

Officers responded Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of State Route 76 at Foussat Road, where they found the man, unresponsive and collapsed on the highway, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Lonny Harper.

They immediately began CPR and called paramedics, who took the victim to Tri-City Medical Center, where he died, Harper said.

The victim, identified as Victor Velez of Camp Pendleton, had parked and exited his vehicle on the right shoulder to address a mechanical problem when he was struck by a box truck traveling in the right lane.

The driver of the box truck was identified as a 53-year-old Fallbrook man, according to Harper. Neither alcohol nor speed were believed to be a factor in the crash.