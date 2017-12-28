Oceanside Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Bonsall

An Oceanside man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash along a winding road in Bonsall.

The rollover collision occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Olive Hill Road near Hill Trail Road.

A white sedan was traveling north when the driver lost control and struck a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle launched 120 feet into the air and landed in a nearby ditch.

Some curves in the road are so sharp, the speed limit in the area is 10 mph.

The driver, who was partially ejected from the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP officers said.

The man, identified as 45 years old, died as a result of the collision.

“We’ve had too many fatal collision this holiday week including one of our own officers who was killed by an errant driver who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said CHP Officer Ralph Ketcher.

Ketcher was referring to the death of Officer Andrew Camilleri, 33, of Tracy who was killed while in the line of duty along Interstate 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve.

Camilleri was killed when the CHP patrol vehicle he was sitting in on the shoulder of the road was struck by another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the other vehicle is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana.

Investigators say alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as possible causes in the Bonsall collision.