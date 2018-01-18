Oceanside MainStreet SD Malkin Makes Announcement

Thanks to Leslee at Visit Oceanside, we have breaking news about the Oceanside Beach Resort:

S.D. MALKIN PROPERTIES AND TWO ROADS HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCE TWO PROPERTIES IN OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA

Innovative developer and leading hospitality company together launch new, stand-alone Joie de Vivre and Destination hotels as part of landmark beachfront development

DENVER, CO. – January 18, 2018 – S.D. Malkin Properties, Inc., an innovative developer and owner of iconic retail, hotel and entertainment destinations, and Two Roads Hospitality, an international lifestyle hotel company, jointly announce two new-build oceanfront hotels in Southern California.

The adjacent hotels will be operated as Joie de Vivre Hotels and Destination Hotels properties, and together will be the largest beachfront development on the San Diego coastline in over twenty years. Located in Oceanside, a beachside enclave approximately 45 minutes up the coast from downtown San Diego, the two hotels will accelerate the city’s renewal that has been gaining strength over the last decade. Designed by architecture firm Delawie of San Diego, the master-planned, 2.75-acre project – slated to launch in early 2020 after breaking ground in spring 2018 – will help catalyze Oceanside’s rapid transformation into a thriving hub of active recreation, cuisine and culture.

“From first seeing the site in 2004, S.D. Malkin Properties had the vision that Oceanside would become a world-class beach resort destination,” said Jeremy Cohen, Director at S.D. Malkin Properties, based in San Diego. “We have been committed to this project for over 12 years and are thrilled that it is now coming to fruition.”

“The city of Oceanside has seen an enormous culinary and artistic resurgence, with significant economic growth and redevelopment in recent years,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. “This renaissance, fueled by the city’s strong sense of community, miles of pristine beaches and casual, laid-back vibe, will be greatly appealing to guests of our Joie de Vivre Hotels and Destination Hotels brands, and to travelers worldwide.”

Located between North Pacific and Myers streets and spanning two city blocks, the Joie de Vivre boutique hotel will occupy the north block of the development while the Destination resort will be located on the south block. Overseen by leading general contractor DPR Construction, the extensive new-build project, situated on over 600 feet of beachfront at the base of the historic Oceanside Pier, will offer stunning ocean views and add multiple restaurants, bars, and event venues to the quickly evolving destination, where guests will have access to some of the world’s best surfing, swimming and water sports.

Joie de Vivre Boutique Hotel – North Block

Designed by Shopworks, an interior design firm based in Napa, California, Oceanside’s spirited Joie de Vivre property will feature 160 guest rooms and suites – most with private, ocean-facing balconies. The spacious lobby will offer a variety of social programming, and hotel amenities will include a ground-level signature restaurant, an all-in-one-coffee house, café and market, an 11,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor rooftop pool and bar, expansive fitness center, and over 3,000 square feet of street-front retail. The property will boast a selection of flexible function space, including a lounge with fireplace, an outdoor patio with fire pits, a courtyard, and a public garden.

Additionally, the boutique hotel will feature the Graves House, a local icon commonly known as the “Top Gun” house due to its appearance in the popular movie from the 1980s. Dating back to the year 1887, the historically-protected Queen Anne Victorian is being meticulously restored to its original splendor and will re-launch as a curated food outlet.

Destination Hotels Resort – South Block

Destination Hotels’ Oceanside resort, designed by San Diego-based Bill Bocken Architecture & Interior Design, will have a residential, upscale beach house feel and will feature 226 guest rooms and suites, most with full or partial views of the ocean. The property will also include a signature restaurant, an indoor-outdoor bar lounge, a luxury spa, library, an elevated 9,000-square-foot pool deck, and extensive indoor-outdoor meeting and event space, including a poolside living room and terrace.

Two Roads Hospitality’s new Joie de Vivre and Destination properties will be located adjacent to the Oceanside Amtrak Station, offering direct rail access to and from Downtown Los Angeles, Riverside, and other major Southern California hubs. One of just 14 California cities to be designated a California Cultural District in 2017, Oceanside is home to some of the state’s best museums, including the Oceanside Museum of Art and California Surf Museum, and a growing collection of microbreweries, distinctive restaurants and bars, and independent boutique retailers.

