Oceanside MainStreet News

Earth Month is a month full of FREE events sponsored by
the City of Oceanside and local partners committed to
sustainability. The Green Oceanside campaign is dedicated
to teaching residents and local businesses how to be better
stewards of the earth by recycling, reducing waste,
composting, using water efficiently
and preventing water pollution and litter.
EARTH FESTIVAL 2017
SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Pier View Way @ Tremont Street
Downtown Oceanside
Come celebrate at North County’s largest Earth Day Festival in Downtown Oceanside on Saturday April 22nd from 10am to 3pm in Downtown Oceanside, on the Corner of Pier View Way & Tremont Street. Some highlights for Earth Festival 2017 include:
-
EXPLORE our Vintage Market and connect with local businesses that showcase unique upcycled and repurposed gifts, home decor and clothing that set you apart from the ordinary.
-
Local bands featured on our 101 KGB Stage, sponsored by the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians, will help you GROOVE your way to Earth Day.
-
LEARN how to live a greener more sustainable lifestyle from expert vendors with products and information about protecting our environment, alternative energy, water-wise landscaping, health and wellness, and much more.
-
Have FUN in the imaginative Eco-Kids Zone where kids of all ages learn and become inspired to protect our environment through engaging hands on activities!
-
RIDE your bike to Earth Festival and rest easy with free bike valet parking with Bike/Walk Oceanside.
So grab your family, friends and even your pooch and come celebrate Earth Day… North County Style!
LOMA ALTA CREEK AND BEACH CLEANUP
SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd
9am – 12pm
Multiple Locations
Join community volunteers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to remove trash and debris from Loma Alta Creek and Oceanside beaches. Removing trash from rivers, creeks, and the ocean protects the health of humans, wildlife, and the livelihoods that depend on healthy waterways. Volunteers can choose from several sites and will receive cleanup supplies, refreshments, and community service hours. The Loma Alta Creek Cleanup i ssponsored by Waste Management, I Love a Clean San Diego, and Harrahs Resort. Volunteers can pre-register and download waiver forms at www.CreektoBay.org.
DIY COMPOST BIN WORKSHOP
SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd
1:30pm at Earth Festival
Have you considered buying a compost bin for your home, but find they are too expensive or they don’t reflect your personal style? The DIY Compost Bin Workshop will guide you through the process of creating a compost bin by using repurposed items from your home. Instruction and worms will be provided! Registration is required.
Visit www.
elcorazoncompostfacility.com for registration information.
Other Earth Month 2017 events include:
- Fix-A-Leak Workshop-Tuesday, April 18, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 300 N Coast Highway, Oceanside Civic Center Community Rooms. Email valueeverydrop@ci.
oceanise.ca.us to reserve your space.
- Green Oceanside Business Network Event – Thursday, April 20, 2:00 – 6:00 pm, QLN Conference Center
- Loma Alta Beach Cleanup – Saturday, April 22, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm – Multiple Locations. Register at www.creektobay.org starting April 1!
- DIY Compost Bin Design Workshop – Saturday, April 22 – During the Earth Festival. Please register at www.
elcorazoncompostfacility.com, registration opens in April.
- Where Do We Go From Here? Climate Change Lecture – Saturday, April 22, 10:00 am, Civic Center Library Foundation room 330 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside 92054.
-
Home Depot Plant Fair – Saturday, April 22, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, Home Depot, 5755 Mission Ave.
Green Oceanside Thanks Our 2017 Earth Month Sponsors!
For more information on these events:
Contact Information
MainStreet Oceanside
Rick Wright, Executive Director
701 Mission Avenue
Oceanside, California 92054
760-754-4512
email mainsto-ed@pacbell.net