Oceanside MainStreet – Donations Needed For OPD Volunteer Dinner & Raffle

November 30, 2017

The Oceanside Police Department is seeking donations from local businesses for their annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner and Raffle on December 13th. This is a great way to show our gratitude to this dedicated group of over 100 volunteers and their families.

Merchandise, gift cards and services will be given out during the event as prizes and during the free raffle.

For questions or to make arrangements for the collection of your donation, please contact Senior Office Specialist Tory Havellana at 760-435-4567.
Contributions can also be dropped off at the MainStreet Oceanside office or sent to:
Oceanside Police Department – Attention: Tory Havellana
3855 Mission Avenue    Oceanside CA 92058
