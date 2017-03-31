Oceanside Main Street News

|
|
WELCOME IRONMAN!
We invite guests and participants of Ironman 2017 to visit the Sunset Market Thursday, downtown Oceanside, from 5-9pm.
Enjoy dinner, dessert, live music, shopping, and a fun kids zone!
We have a wide variety of international food booths including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and other specialized menus.
|
Congratulations to Our Downtown Oceanside Winners of SanDiego Magazine’s Best of
North County
HELLO BETTY FISH HOUSE
New Brunch
THE MILLER’S TABLE
Neighborhood Eatery
BANANA DANG
Smoothie
MASTERS KITCHEN AND COCKTAIL
Upscale Happy Hour
CLICK HERE
for a full list of winners and more details!
|
Oceanside Museum of Art
Workshop: How to Create a Masterpiece
2-Day Class, Tues & Thurs April 4 & 6
1 – 4pm
Use a wide variety of masters’ techniques through drawing, painting, and sculpting to make your own masterwork. Robin Douglas will explore the basics of design for dynamic and intriguing imagery. All supplies provided. Price $30 – $40.
A Taste of Art with Music
Thursday, April 13. 6-8pm
Join Robin Douglas to channel Wassily Kandinsky and “hear colors” by creating musically inspired compositions. Paint while listening to classical, jazz, and rock music. Drinks, appetizers, and all art supplies provided. Price $35 – $45.
|
First Friday Art Walk
See an Artist…Be an Artist
Not only can you see dozens of talented local artists, you can be an artist by collaborating in the first “audience participation” art walk to be held in downtown Oceanside. Art supplies will be available in Artist Alley and the artists will provide suggestions for adding to the canvas “art in progress” as participants walk through more than 15 venues. The Art Walk is a free event and welcomes all ages. Join us as we feature our vibrant art community showcasing live performances, music, poetry, art education, culinary samples and pop-up art galleries. Visit www.oceansideartwalk.org
for more information.
|
Downtown Oceanside History Walks
April 8: 9am-11am
Meet in front of the Civic Center Library
The Oceanside Historical Society will be hosting the Downtown History Walks on the second Saturday of each month. The 2-hour tour will show participants the historical significance of local buildings, three Irving J. Gill buildings, the “Top Gun” house, and a variety of other sites in Oceanside. Meet leader, John Daley, in front of the downtown Oceanside Library in the Civic Center. Wear your walking shoes and a hat, it will be sunny!
|
Spring Egg Hunt and Storytime
April 7 & 11: 10:30am-12:30pm & 10:30-11:30am
April 7th at the Mission Branch Library, and April 11th at the Civic Center Library, Children ages 0-7 are invited to meet the Springtime Bunny, listen to stories, sing songs, and enjoy an egg hunt with treats!
|
Earth Month 2017
Join the Green Oceanside team in honoring our local environment this April during Earth Month 2017! April is packed with FREE events for the entire family to celebrate sustainability in Oceanside!
Earth Festival
Saturday, April 22. 10am-3pm
Come celebrate at North County’s largest Earth Day Festival in Downtown Oceanside on Saturday, April 22, from10am to 3pm in Downtown Oceanside, on the Corner of Pier View Way & Tremont Street.
Other Earth Month 2017 events include:
- Curb Up Donation Weeks
- Used Oil Filter Exchange- Saturday, April 15
- Fix-A-Leak Workshop-Tuesday, April 15
- Green Oceanside Business Network Event – Thursday, April 20
- Loma Alta Beach Cleanup – Saturday, April 22
- DIY Compost Bin Design Workshop – Saturday, April 22
- Where Do We Go From Here? Climate Change Lecture – Sat, April 22
- Home Depot Plant Fair-Saturday, April 22
|
Oceanside Days of Art
Friday & Saturday, April 22 & 23
The 25th annual Oceanside Days of Art will be held on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, 2017, from 10 am to 5 pm. The Oceanside Days of Art is a juried fine art festival featuring up to and sometimes over 100 local artists selling a variety of unique artwork including paintings, sculptures, glass, ceramics, fine jewelry, and photography. The festival which is offered free to the public has live stage performances, children’s and adult’s hands on art activities, street chalk artist, painting and sculpture demonstrations, and a delicious variety of food choices in the food court.
|
|
|
Join us downtown Oceanside every Thursday for MainStreet Oceanside’s:
|
|Farmers Market
(9am-1pm)Shop a wide variety of fresh fruits & vegetables, retail, live plants, and listen to live music.
|
|
Sunset Market (5-9pm)
Enjoy Live Music, Good Food, Shopping, Kids Zone
& Sweet Treats!