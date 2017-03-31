Oceanside Main Street News

WELCOME IRONMAN! We invite guests and participants of Ironman 2017 to visit the Sunset Market Thursday, downtown Oceanside, from 5-9pm . Enjoy dinner, dessert, live music, shopping, and a fun kids zone! We have a wide variety of international food booths including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and other specialized menus. CLICK HERE for SUNSET MARKET INFORMATION For a full schedule of Ironman events CLICK HERE Congratulations to Our Downtown Oceanside Winners of SanDiego Magazine’s Best of North County HELLO BETTY FISH HOUSE New Brunch THE MILLER’S TABLE Neighborhood Eatery BANANA DANG Smoothie MASTERS KITCHEN AND COCKTAIL Upscale Happy Hour CLICK HERE for a full list of winners and more details! Oceanside Museum of Art Workshop: How to Create a Masterpiece 2-Day Class, Tues & Thurs April 4 & 6 1 – 4pm Use a wide variety of masters’ techniques through drawing, painting, and sculpting to make your own masterwork. Robin Douglas will explore the basics of design for dynamic and intriguing imagery. All supplies provided. Price $30 – $40. A Taste of Art with Music Thursday, April 13 . 6-8pm Join Robin Douglas to channel Wassily Kandinsky and “hear colors” by creating musically inspired compositions. Paint while listening to classical, jazz, and rock music. Drinks, appetizers, and all art supplies provided. Price $35 – $45. Click Here for Details and to Register First Friday Art Walk See an Artist…Be an Artist Friday, April 7 . 5-9pm . Not only can you see dozens of talented local artists, you can be an artist by collaborating in the first “audience participation” art walk to be held in downtown Oceanside. Art supplies will be available in Artist Alley and the artists will provide suggestions for adding to the canvas “art in progress” as participants walk through more than 15 venues. The Art Walk is a free event and welcomes all ages. Join us as we feature our vibrant art community showcasing live performances, music, poetry, art education, culinary samples and pop-up art galleries. Visit www.oceansideartwalk.org for more information. Downtown Oceanside History Walks April 8 : 9am-11am Meet in front of the Civic Center Library The Oceanside Historical Society will be hosting the Downtown History Walks on the second Saturday of each month. The 2-hour tour will show participants the historical significance of local buildings, three Irving J. Gill buildings, the “Top Gun” house, and a variety of other sites in Oceanside. Meet leader, John Daley, in front of the downtown Oceanside Library in the Civic Center. Wear your walking shoes and a hat, it will be sunny! CLICK HERE for more information

Spring Egg Hunt and Storytime April 7 & 11: 10:30am-12:30pm & 10:30-11:30am April 7th at the Mission Branch Library, and April 11th at the Civic Center Library, Children ages 0-7 are invited to meet the Springtime Bunny, listen to stories, sing songs, and enjoy an egg hunt with treats! CLICK HERE for more information Earth Month 2017 Join the Green Oceanside team in honoring our local environment this April during Earth Month 2017! April is packed with FREE events for the entire family to celebrate sustainability in Oceanside! Earth Festival Saturday, April 22 . 10am-3pm Come celebrate at North County’s largest Earth Day Festival in Downtown Oceanside on Saturday, April 22 , from 10am to 3pm in Downtown Oceanside, on the Corner of Pier View Way & Tremont Street. Other Earth Month 2017 events include: Curb Up Donation Weeks

Used Oil Filter Exchange- Saturday, April 15

Fix-A-Leak Workshop- Tuesday, April 15

Green Oceanside Business Network Event – Thursday, April 20

Loma Alta Beach Cleanup – Saturday, April 22

DIY Compost Bin Design Workshop – Saturday, April 22

Where Do We Go From Here? Climate Change Lecture – Sat, April 22

Home Depot Plant Fair- Saturday, April 22 CLICK HERE for more information Oceanside Days of Art Friday & Saturday, April 22 & 23 The 25th annual Oceanside Days of Art will be held on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, 2017 , from 10 am to 5 pm . The Oceanside Days of Art is a juried fine art festival featuring up to and sometimes over 100 local artists selling a variety of unique artwork including paintings, sculptures, glass, ceramics, fine jewelry, and photography. The festival which is offered free to the public has live stage performances, children’s and adult’s hands on art activities, street chalk artist, painting and sculpture demonstrations, and a delicious variety of food choices in the food court. CLICK HERE for more information Join us downtown Oceanside every Thursday for MainStreet Oceanside’s: Farmers Market

( 9am-1pm )Shop a wide variety of fresh fruits & vegetables, retail, live plants, and listen to live music. Sunset Market ( 5-9pm ) Enjoy Live Music, Good Food, Shopping, Kids Zone & Sweet Treats!