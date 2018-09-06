Oceanside Library News

QUILTING ARTS FILM & EXHIBIT AT OCEANSIDE LIBRARY

Please join the Free Spirit Quilters and the Oceanside Public Library for a free screening of PBS’ and Wisconsin Public TV’s The Art of Quilting on Wednesday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m., in the Foundation Room at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway. This film is a journey of color and imagination, with highlights from Quilt National, Art Quilts Philadelphia and The Chicago School of Fusing. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Free Spirit members and a tour of their exhibit.

The Library is also proud to display “Silence with a Touch of Wow!”, an exhibit of Art Quilts created by Free Spirit Art Quilters, on the first and second floors at the Civic Center Library from September 7 – October 5. The Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. This is the second year the Library will host Free Spirit Quilters, and selected Art Quilts from the Civic Center exhibit will be displayed at Mission Branch Library beginning in October. The following Artists will have Art Quilts on display: Karen Bennick, Carol Carpenter, Margaret Harwood, Karen Holmgren, Judy Mettelka, Susan Nikkel, Joan Schooley, Katrina Sjoberg and Ann Turley. For more details about this and other programs hosted by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, please call (760) 435-5600. Visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on Library events and services.

CITIZENSHIP CLASS AT OCEANSIDE LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library will be offering a thirteen-week Citizenship Class, in order for eligible students to prepare for the U.S. naturalization test. Classes will be held at the Civic Center Library in the second-floor Foundation Room on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., beginning on September 12. In this class, students will learn about U.S. history and government, and prepare for the citizenship interview. Classes will be taught by volunteer teachers who have classroom experience and training specific to the topic.

To register for this free program, please call (760) 435-5600. Visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on Library events and services.

COMIC BOOK PANEL AT OCEANSIDE LIBRARY TO HONOR ‘ONE BOOK, ONE SAN DIEGO’

This year, “One Book, One San Diego” made an unprecedented choice: a comic book. The award-winning March: Book One is a graphic memoir about the Civil Rights Movement by U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell. In keeping with this historic choice, an Oceanside Public Library panel discussion will highlight the exciting and diverse medium of comics. The free, public panel will be in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.

The panelists are an industry cross-section and all hail from the San Diego area: Jackie Estrada, administrator of the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards; Mary Fleener, whose work includes Life of the Party and the upcoming Billie the Bee, and is featured in The Complete Wimmen’s Comix; Batton Lash, award-winning writer/artist of long-running series Wolff and Byrd: Counselors of the Macabre/Supernatural Law; and M. K. Palmer, creator/writer of Meraki, a futuristic adventure comic with LGBT+ themes.