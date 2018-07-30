Oceanside Library Events

History of Famed architect irving gill at the library

Milford Wayne Donaldson will give a presentation on famed architect Irving Gill on Saturday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway. Oceanside has four buildings designed by Gill:

The Americanization School, Fire Station No. 1, The Blade Tribune building and the original City Hall building. The fifth building, the Nevada Street School, was demolished.

Gill was born in New York in 1871. He came to San Diego in 1893 where he practiced his field. He designed homes and buildings in San Diego as well as Los Angeles, where he later relocated. Gill’s architectural style evolved to eliminate ornamentation, with a decidedly modern style. In fact, he was considered “one of the first of the moderns” and combined modern with Spanish architecture. Gill biographer Thomas S. Hines wrote: “In his own lifetime, Gill saw himself and was seen by others as a maverick, an innovator, and a modernist.”

Donaldson presently serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP). He was originally appointed to the position in 2010, and President Obama reappointed him in August 2013 for another four-year term. Formerly the State Historic Preservation Officer of California, Donaldson has been practicing preservation architecture as a profession for more than 40 years.

SILENT FILM THIRD THURSDAYS AT OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

SHHHHHH, it’s the Library… The Oceanside Public Library will be continuing the popular Silents in the Library program, where classic silent films are screened in the Foundation Room at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway at 6:00 pm, on the third Thursday of every month. Open to all ages.

On August 16 at 6:00 p.m., join us for F. W. Murnau’s 1926 Faust (1:47). In this epic battle of good and evil, Murnau illustrates the rejection of realism in this early art form, in favor of the power of the medium of film to re-envision truths not possible in real the world.

On September 20 at 6:00 p.m., we return to the slapstick comedy of Charlie Chaplin with his 1925 film, The Gold Rush (1:11). This is Chaplin’s most famous work, and his last film made before the popularity of “talkies” changed the landscape of silent film.

On October 18 at 6:00 p.m., join us for a screening of Der Golem (1:00), directed by and starring Paul Wegener. This 1920 classic example of German Expressionism is included in Steven Jay Schneider’s book 101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die.

The Library will be continuing this Silent Film Thursday at the Library on the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. Stay tuned for more titles and themes!

Children’s Summer Reading Finales at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library will celebrate children and families who participated in Summer Reading with two special guest performances. On Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Avenue, will host a fun puppet show for families featuring Hey Hey Entertainment. On Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, will host an interactive animal magic show with popular performer John Abrams. This special event will be held in the Library Community Rooms. These events are free, for kids of all ages, and are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.