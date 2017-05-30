Oceanside – Learn About District Elections

LEARN ABOUT DISTRICT ELECTIONS – SUBMIT INPUT BY MAY 30

On May 3, 2017, the Oceanside City Council adopted a resolution to begin the process to transition to district elections. Boundary lines for districts will be drawn and adopted in a public and transparent process. It is anticipated that beginning November 6, 2018, City Council members will be elected “by district” instead of from across the city. This means that those who run for City Council will need to live in the district where they seek election.

Please attend the 5th Community Meeting on Council District Elections on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, located at 330 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside. May 30, 2017 is also the final date to provide input on your “Community of Interest” via a form found here.

Draft maps, videos of previous community meetings and further information can be found here: http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/clerk/elections/districtelections.asp.

The public may also provide feedback at the City Council meetings on June 21, July 25 and August 1.

Your insight into our community will help determine the shape of the City Council districts. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to attend.