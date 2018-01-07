Oceanside League of Women Voters North County San Diego Event – “Tony – The Movie”

Oceanside – Homelessness in San Diego, a free public event providing insight into Homelessness, is scheduled for January 27, 2018 at the Oceanside Civic Library in downtown Oceanside. The event is being hosted by the Oceanside Unit of the League of Women Voters North County.

Attendees will watch a screening of a sixty minute documentary film, “Tony- The Movie. “ When Tony ends up homeless after losing his job as a waiter in San Diego, he is faced with the daily struggles of life on the streets. His search for housing begins, but then turns into a quest for solutions to homelessness, not just for himself, but for thousands people living on the streets across the county. The investigation takes him to the top levels of government locally, but also to regions across the country where progress is being made. What do communities do to significantly reduce homelessness? What is happening in San Diego? And does Tony find housing?

The Director, Dennis Stein and actor, Tony Rodriguez will be in attendance. There will be time for questions and discussion following the showing of the documentary.

The free event at 1 pm, January 27, 2018 at the Oceanside Civic Library at 330 North Coast Highway. Doors open at 12:30 pm. Seating is limited to the first 160 people.