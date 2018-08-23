Oceanside Invites You On A Tour Of The City!

Oceanside, CA –Take a look at the new video featured on Oceanside’s Economic Development webpage: Oceanside, An Original At Work! https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ecd/resources/videos/original.asp.

The video showcases the original, authentic Oceanside community to show the diversity of people and businesses, cool restaurant and brewery scene, and features the outdoor active lifestyle and cultural amenities that make Oceanside a special place to own a business, live or enjoy a picture perfect lifestyle. Let us know how we can help your business be successful.

The City of Oceanside has an active Economic Development division. Our goal is to increase wealth in the community by assisting in job creation and economic growth. Oceanside Economic Development is active in the business and brokerage community and can help businesses that are interested in locating in the City or expanding their facility.

Economic Development has a variety of ways to assist businesses, including but not limited to a business retention program, a range of collateral materials and demographic information, and speaking at your organization about City demographics or projects.

We can also assist your business through the entitlement, building permit, or business license processes. If you need assistance please contact Tracey Bohlen, Economic Development Manager at 760-435-3351 or tbohlen@ci.oceanside.ca.us or visit the Oceanside Economic Development website at www.osidebiz.com