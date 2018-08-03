Oceanside International Film Festival August 1-5

August 1 – 5 , Brooks Theatre Established in 2009 by the Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, the Oceanside Intl. Film Festival returns this August for its 8th annual event. OIFF kicks off a season of film festivals conducted annually in San Diego county, providing an opportunity for independent filmmakers to have their work screened along the county’s North Coast region. This 5 day celebration of the cinematic arts is a competitive showcase featuring the work of independent talents from across the globe. Past categories presented within our venue have included; environmentalism, animation, military, horror, LGBT & multicultural identity, local spotlight and more. Aside from screenings, the event also includes industry mixers, panel discussions, classic cinema retrospectives, lifetime achievement recognition and both juried & audience choice award presentation, Brooks Theatre

Photos by Phillipe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

All of our festival's amenities can be experienced at our historical venue, The Sunshine Brooks Theater, the oldest location of its kind in the City of Oceanside(est. 1936).

