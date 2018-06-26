Oceanside, CA — June 2018: The 24th Annual Oceanside Independence Parade, set for Saturday, June 30, 2018 , will have a great Military line up featuring many active and veteran groups. Starting at 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue, the parade will travel north on Coast Highway to Civic Center Drive. More than 120 parade entries are expected to march, roll, walk and drive down historic Highway 101.

Our Independence is a tribute to our fallen, those that served and current active military members. The parade will kick off with the 1st Marine Division Band to set the stage for our community driven parade. The parade will also feature 1st Marine Division Color Guard, 1st Marine Division Marching Unit and 1st Medical Battalion. Furthermore, we have other military branches strolling down Coast Highway such as, Assault Craft Unit – FIVE (ACU-5), Navy Band Southwest and the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Kathy Hammond, a retired Captain USMC and Office Manager at MainStreet Oceanside said, “It’s an honor to serve my country and seeing the enormous military support makes me very proud to celebrate our Independence Parade with everyone in our community”.

As a military city, our veteran groups attending our parade are also marching in the parade. Leading the way for our veterans is our Oceanside’s Veterans Association of North County (VANC) followed by Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 493, North San Diego County, American Legion Post 146, American Legion Riders, Chapter 146, and Disabled American Veterans Tri Cities Chapter #95, Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American GI Forum. As you can see, we have a great Military line up, so come to Downtown Oceanside and enjoy the parade with us.

“We owe so much to our Oceanside community partners and parade sponsors,” said MainStreet Oceanside’s Executive Director, Rick Wright. “Without their support, it would be very tough to continue the legacy that this parade represents to our city residents.” Thank you Tri City Medial Center, North River Farms, Pacific Marine Credit Union, and Dignity Memorial for your monetary support.

A local tradition since 1892, the Oceanside Independence Parade is made possible by the assistance of over 100 volunteers. To participate or volunteer in the parade, complete the parade or volunteer application at www.oceansideparade.com

###