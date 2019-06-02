Oceanside Independence Parade Deadline For Entries June 7th

Don’t miss the deadline to be in the Oceanside Independence Parade on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Time: 10 a.m from Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive



Oceanside, CA. — MainStreet Oceanside is seeking online applications for the Oceanside Independence Parade presented by Tri-City Medical Center. The deadline for entries is next Friday, June 7.



MainStreet began organizing this year’s parade, set for Saturday, June 29, in January. Currently featuring more than 120 entries, the annual Downtown Oceanside parade starts at 10 a.m. on Historic Highway 101 and Wisconsin Avenue and ends at Civic Center Drive. There are typically more than 130 entries in this two-hour, action-packed hometown event.



“I highly recommend the parade for the good publicity it provides local businesses for only $100,” Kim Millwood, local restaurateur and MainStreet Board member, said.



Mainstreet Oceanside is urging nonprofits, businesses, clubs, community leaders and people who are passionate about showing their patriotism to participate in the parade. For MainStreet member businesses, the entry fee is $75 and, for nonprofits and community groups, only $50. Marching bands and equestrian units can enter for free.



For the second year in a row, three Oceanside Hometown Heroes will be honored during the parade: Colleen O’Harra, former Oceanside City Council member and co-founder of the Women’s Resource Center; Larry Hatter, chair, board member and volunteer of numerous community organizations; and Max Disposti, executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.



“Our theme was selected to pay tribute to those who contribute so much to our community,” said Cathy Nykiel, Parade Committee chair and Sunset Market manager. In addition to these three individual Hometown Heroes, Tri-City Medical Center is honoring the Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Police Department for their public service to our community.



“Come out in your best patriotic duds, wave your American flags and see our parade entries represent this theme and honor our nation, Oceanside, our local businesses and our community members,” Nykiel said.



Apply to participate in or volunteer for the OceansideParade.com by completing an application by June 7 at OceansideParade.com.