Oceanside Independence Parade Announces Hometown Hero

Oceanside, CA — June 7, 2018 : The 24 th Annual Oceanside Independence Parade, set for Saturday, June 30, 2018 , will honor three Hometown Heroes. Starting at 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue, the parade will travel north on Coast Highway to Civic Center Drive. More than 100 parade entries are expected to march, roll, walk and drive down historic Highway 101. One of three Hometown Heroes to be recognized is Eileen Turk, manager of the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division. A New York native, Turk held recreation positions in New York and with the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department before coming to Oceanside in 2006. She is retiring July 6 after 12 years with the division. “Our ‘Hometown Heroes’ theme was selected to celebrate those like Turk who have made an extraordinary difference in the Oceanside community. Come out in your best patriotic duds and wave your American flags as we pay tribute to them, along with our nation, our city and our local businesses.” “We owe so much to our Oceanside community partners and parade sponsors,” said MainStreet Oceanside’s executive director, Rick Wright. “Without their support, it would be very tough to continue the legacy that this parade represents to our city residents.” Friday, June 8 . MainStreet Oceanside invites all community organizations and businesses to participate in the Oceanside Independence Parade and to highlight their Hometown Heroes. To participate, sponsor or volunteer, please apply at www.oceansideparade.com . MainStreet Oceanside is accepting participant applications until this Website: www.oceansideparade.com Contact: Cathy Nykiel, Parade Committee chair and Sunset Market manager, 760-754-4512, sunsetmarket@pacbell.net