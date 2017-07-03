Oceanside Independence Day Parade LIVE on Channel 19

Loading...
July 3, 2017

The Oceanside Independence Parade will be broadcast live Saturday July 1, 2017 on Cox cable, AT&T’s U-Verse, and KCOT.org.  The parade begins at 10 am KCOT’s Mobile Studio  will be located at the Civic Center and the parade is expected  to arrive there at approximately 10:20 AM. (Live coverage begins at 10 am)

Jim Schroder and Kristi Hawthorne will be hosting this year’s television coverage. MainStreet Oceanside is producing the parade  and Mossy Nisson is this year’s television sponsor.  KCOT is available in 80% of Oceanside Homes — or more than  54.000 households and has provided television coverage  of this annual parade since 1986. The parade will be replayed numerous times on Channel 19 during the month of July and also “on demand” via KCOT.org

 

