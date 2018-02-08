 OCEANSIDE TO HOST EASTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY CLEAN UP

COMMUNITY CLEAN UP AND HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE EVENT

The City of Oceanside will partner with the Eastside Neighborhood Association, Vista Community Clinic and Waste Management of North County to host an Eastside Neighborhood Community Clean Up on Saturday, February 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This clean up event is part of an ongoing effort to keep Oceanside neighborhoods and environment free of litter and debris. “These quarterly Neighborhood Community Clean Ups are a collaborative effort between City staff, residents and volunteers to keep our City clean and safe. It is a great feeling to see our Oceanside community in action!” said Maria Yanez, Housing Program Manager with the City of Oceanside.

The February 24 clean up in the Eastside neighborhood will, for the first time, include a free Household Hazardous Waste drop off. “Properly disposing of hazardous materials is critical to the protection of our local waterways and environment. For example, just one gallon of used motor oil can contaminate one million gallons of drinking water if improperly disposed of in the trash or on the ground,” stated Colleen Foster, Senior Management Analyst with the City’s Water Utilities Department. Residents may drop off up to 15 gallons of Household Hazardous Waste, including paint, yard chemicals, household cleaners, and used oil and batteries at the parking lot adjacent to the Balderrama Recreation Center, located at 709 San Diego St. between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Due to federal safety requirements, all Household Hazardous Waste materials must be brought to the event in a vehicle.

Volunteer to help clean up Eastside and protect the environment! All volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch in addition to gloves, bags, and water. No preregistration necessary. For more information about the clean up, please call (760) 435-3371.

For information on all of the City’s environmental programs, visit www.greenoceanside.org. You can also stay up-to-date on programs and events by downloading the free Green Oceanside App. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play by searching “Green Oceanside.”