Oceanside Harbor Days Festival In September

September 4, 2017

Come join us for a 2-day fun-filled event at the famous Oceanside Harbor Days Festival (Sept 16-17)  sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce
 
On September 16-17, 2017 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Two event filled days of sun, sand, and surf provide an outstanding opportunity for residents and neighbors to experience fun activities including the Pirate Village, Arts, Crafts and Food booth areas, Nail ‘n’ Sail Competition, Military, Public Safety displays, and more.

Harbor Days is free to the public and is hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and Oceanside Harbor District and presented by Genentech and
​Tri-City Medical Center.

This event is very popular and fill up quickly. We still have great spces available but they will not last long.
 
TO APPLY….Go to www.kennedyfairs.com  click on the Oceanside tab and complete the online application or download an application.
Managed by Kennedy &  Associates – 760-945-9288  – info@kennedyfaires.com
 
