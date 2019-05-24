Oceanside – Downtown Construction Update

|DOWNTOWN CONSTRUCTION UPDATE May, 2019
|2nd Tower Crane Going Up
Street Closures
Pacific Street (between Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31) will be closed when Tower Crane #2 goes up. Traffic Diversions are clearly marked with illuminated signs on Pacific Street. Concrete placement per the approved Traffic Plans will also occur.
Various closures will take place on Myers Street (half at a time) and on Pier View Way. There will be a minimum of three pours a week. At a minimum there will be one street closure per week. There will never be two closures at the same time. Local signage will advise of the temporary street closures.
Update courtesy DPR Construction.
|Harbor Dredging Update
Manson Construction ended all dredging operations at 8:30 am. Sunday morning (5/19/19). They estimate the total amount of dredged sand is approximately 220,000 cubic yards. During the final days of the dredge they were able to deliver sand down to Tyson Park. They are currently de-mobilizing. They expect to do a final grade of the beach today. The beach and Harbor parking areas will be cleared of all equipment and pipe no later than Friday, May 24. Due to forecasted weather conditions and ocean swells, the floating crane and some floating dredge pipe will be secured in the Harbor alongside parking lot #12. That equipment will be removed on Tuesday, May 28.
Update courtesy City of Oceanside.