Oceanside – Downtown Construction Update

Harbor Dredging Update

Manson Construction ended all dredging operations at 8:30 am. Sunday morning (5/19/19). They estimate the total amount of dredged sand is approximately 220,000 cubic yards. During the final days of the dredge they were able to deliver sand down to Tyson Park. They are currently de-mobilizing. They expect to do a final grade of the beach today. The beach and Harbor parking areas will be cleared of all equipment and pipe no later than Friday, May 24. Due to forecasted weather conditions and ocean swells, the floating crane and some floating dredge pipe will be secured in the Harbor alongside parking lot #12. That equipment will be removed on Tuesday, May 28.

Update courtesy City of Oceanside.