The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks are hosting “Oceanside Day at Petco Park.” The Padres will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday, August 18 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Recreation Administration at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, 92054 (City Hall East) for $20 each. A portion of the proceeds go to the Friends Of Oceanside Parks. Oceanside t-shirts are for sale for $5 each for sizes small, medium, and large and $10 for larger sizes. Shirts will be available at the Concert in The Park this Friday, July 14 at Rancho Del Oro Park, 4701 Mesa Drive from 5:00 -8:00 pm.

Show your spirit Oceanside; pick up a shirt and a ticket. The Oceanside group will meet at the Coaster Station at 5:00 p.m. on game day to take the train together. Please buy your Coaster ticket that day (it is not included in the ticket price). Support Oceanside Parks & Recreation and enjoy the game! Tickets may also be purchased online through the Padres at https://groupmatics.events/ oceanside. For more information call us at (760) 435-5041.