Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Oceanside Day At Petco Park

Oceanside Day At Petco Park

By   /  July 13, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks are hosting “Oceanside Day at Petco Park.”   The Padres will take on the Washington Nationals on Friday, August 18 at 7:10 p.m.  Tickets may be purchased at Recreation Administration at 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, 92054 (City Hall East) for $20 each.   A portion of the proceeds go to the Friends Of Oceanside Parks.    Oceanside t-shirts are for sale for $5 each for sizes small, medium, and large and $10 for larger sizes.  Shirts will be available at the Concert in The Park this Friday, July 14 at Rancho Del Oro Park, 4701 Mesa Drive from 5:00 -8:00 pm.

Show your spirit Oceanside; pick up a shirt and a ticket.  The Oceanside group will meet at the Coaster Station at 5:00 p.m. on game day to take the train together.  Please buy your Coaster ticket that day (it is not included in the ticket price).  Support Oceanside Parks & Recreation and enjoy the game!   Tickets may also be purchased online through the Padres at https://groupmatics.events/oceanside.  For more information call us at (760) 435-5041.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Diane Powers’ Casa de Bandini – “Clase Azul Tequila” Headlines Special Dinner, Seminar

Read More →