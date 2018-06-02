OCEANSIDE CONCERTS IN THE PARK

The Friends of Oceanside Parks will host several free concerts this summer! There will be food trucks, entertainment & fun:

Friday, June 15 at Rancho Del Oro Park, 4701 Mesa Drive. Pre-Show starts at 5:00 p.m. Headliner will be the Mar Dels beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 20 at Rancho Del Oro Park, 4701 Mesa Drive. Pre-Show starts at 5:00 p.m. Headliner will be The Gregg Douglass Band. Come see this Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer!

Friday, August 10 at Mance Buchanon Park, 425 College Boulevard. Pre-Show starts at 5:00 p.m. Headliner will be The Generations Boulevard Band.

Friday, September 14 at South Oceanside Elementary School, 1806 S. Horne Street. Pre-Show at 5:00 p.m. Headliner will be Country Singer Brett Payne.

For questions about senior and youth activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”