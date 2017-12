To our Oceanside community: On Dec. 7 the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market was canceled due to the Lilac Fire. Staff was diverted to work in the emergency operations center and to assist with other emerging issues. The tree has been “lit” and we hope that you will enjoy the holiday season shopping at the Holiday Gift Market at the Sunset Market on Dec. 14, 21 and 28. Happy holidays! FIND OUT MORE HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET Thursdays in December at the Sunset Market! For the next three Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. , discover unusual and exotic holiday gifts from 200 artisans and merchants at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market. Enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with hot foods from around the world, plus gourmet holiday goodies, live music and, on Dec. 14 and 21 , visits with Santa! FIND OUT MORE