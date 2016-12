Oceanside CA— The Civic Center Library re-opened Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. The Library has been closed while the carpet was replaced, new shelving was installed, and other updates and maintenance were done.

Visitors to the Civic Center Library will find a fresh layout in some areas for easier browsing or improved function, a new upstairs reading area, and an expanded Teen Zone. For more information, call 760-435-5600.