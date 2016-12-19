Oceanside Civic Center Library To Re-Open

Loading...
The Oceanside Public Library’s Civic Center Library will re-open to the public on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 10:00 a.m.  The Library has been closed for eight weeks while the carpet was replaced, new shelving was installed, and other updates and maintenance were done.  Visitors to the Civic Center Library will find a fresh layout in some areas for easier browsing or improved function, a new upstairs reading area, and an expanded Teen Zone.  The Library expects to put some finishing touches on the renovation over the next few weeks. A re-opening recognition event will be held sometime in January, when most parts of the project have been completed.

For more information on the re-opening of the Civic Center Library, or any other Library program or service, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call 760-435-5600.

