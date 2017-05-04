OCEANSIDE CITY COUNCIL TO MOVE TO DISTRICT ELECTIONS

On May 3, 2017, the Oceanside City Council adopted a resolution to begin the process to transition to district elections. Boundary lines for districts will be drawn and adopted in a public and transparent process. The City will hold four public hearings before the City Council and five community meetings over the next ninety days. It is anticipated that beginning November 6, 2018, City Council members will be elected “by district” instead of from across the city. This means that those who run for City Council will need to live in the district where they seek election. Please plan to attend and participate:

Community Meetings

1. Saturday, May 13 – 12:00 p.m. – Balderrama Recreation Center – 709 San Diego Street, Oceanside, CA 92058

2. Tuesday, May 16 – 6:00 p.m. – El Corazon Senior Center – 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056

3. Saturday, May 20 – 2:00 p.m. – Bishop Recreation Center – 5306 N. River Road, Oceanside, CA 92057

4. Tuesday, May 23 – 6:00 p.m. – Lake Elementary School – 4950 Lake Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056

5. Tuesday, May 30 – 6:00 p.m. – Civic Center Library Community Rooms – 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054