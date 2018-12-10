Loading...
Oceanside City Council/ City Treasurer Swearing In Ceremony

Oceanside, CA — The swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Oceanside City Council and City Treasurer will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 300 N. Coast Highway, second floor, City Hall North.

Councilmember Esther Sanchez will be sworn in for District 1 and Councilmember-elect Christopher Rodriguez will be sworn in for District 2.  Victor Roy will be sworn in for City Treasurer.

For questions, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (760) 435-3000.

