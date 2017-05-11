Oceanside Charitable Foundation Supports Local Youth with $53,000 in Grants

May 2017 – San Diego, CA – Oceanside Charitable Foundation (OCF), an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, awarded $53,000 in grants to five local nonprofit organizations at its 9th Annual Grants Celebration on May 4 at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

This year, OCF supported programs that helped vulnerable and at-risk youth in the Oceanside community. The programs funded include: New Directions with Casa de Amparo ($25,000); Basic Needs/My First Home with Just in Time for Foster Youth ($10,000); Safe Space withNorth County LGBTQ Resource Center ($10,000); School Pantry Program with Feeding San Diego ($5,000); Fire Safe Kids with the Burn Institute ($3,000)

“Over the past nine years, OCF members have come together to grant more than $450,000 to organizations strengthening our community,” shared Beverly Holtz, OCF Board Chair. “OCF was founded for Oceanside, by Oceanside, to benefit Oceanside causes. The work OCF grantees are doing is a strong testament to this commitment, including grantee Casa de Amparo.”

Casa de Amparo is a current and former grantee that embodies the mission of OCF and its grantmaking. The organization supports individuals impacted by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships. Through the Casa de Amparo New Directions Program, local youth ages 18 to 25 who are foster and former foster youth are able to participate in a housing program that addresses the challenges of transitioning from foster care to independent living.

“Through the New Directions Program, we are working not only to prevent future homelessness but show youth how to be integrated within the Oceanside community,” explains Amy Oden, Grant Writer from Casa de Amparo. “By providing life skills and access to resources for some of our most vulnerable youth, our hope is that this target population will participate in improving the neighborhoods in Oceanside.”

OCF is dedicated to improving the quality of life and meeting emerging needs in Oceanside by increasing responsible and effective philanthropy; building a community endowment for the benefit of the region; providing funds annually to community organizations and causes, and giving the community a vehicle for legacy planning and gifts that will benefit Oceanside now and forever.

Learn more about becoming a member of OCF here, or contact Trudy Armstrong at (619) 814-1312 or e-mail trudy@sdfoundation.org.

About the 2016 Grantees:

Casa de Amparo – New Directions … The grant of $25,000 will support the New Directions program which provides wraparound services for transitional housing. The program meet the needs of former foster youth who are at risk of experiencing unfavorable physical and mental health, as well as social and developmental outcomes due to the trauma of abuse and neglect. The program assists more than 130 former foster youth as they transition from the foster care system and progress toward self-sufficient, independent living and become thriving members of the Oceanside community.

Just in Time for Foster Youth… Basic Needs/My First Home . The grant of $10,000 will support the Basic Needs/My First Home program, which helps transition foster youth ages 18-26 to achieve self-sufficiency and well-being. By recognizing that a consistent place to call home is the first essential step toward creating a secure future, Just in Time for Foster Youth helps establish safe, stable homes through the distribution of furniture and other household items.

North County LGBTQ Resource Center … Safe Spaces …The grant of $10,000 will Safe Spaces program, a youth-driven educational program that aims to strengthen LGBTQ students and youth at risk, as well as their relationships with peers and community members. The mission of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center is to foster and empower the North County LGBTQ community by providing a safe space, advancing awareness and visibility, and sustaining equality and inclusiveness.

Feeding San Diego: … School Pantry Program The grant of $5,000 will support a school pantry program at Laurel Elementary. Feeding San Diego will provide more than 44,000 meals to Laurel Elementary students and their families struggling with food insecurity. Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry program provides comprehensive hunger-relief, with a strong focus on nutrition, for at-risk children and their households at a location central to their lives – their schools.

Burn Institute … Fire Safe Kids – The grant of $3,000 will provide children in Oceanside with lifesaving burn and fire prevention education so they can take steps to reduce their risk of fire and burn-related injuries in the home or during a fire emergency. The program will reach more than 1,700 K-6 students in Oceanside.

About the Oceanside Charitable Foundation & the Regional Affiliate Program … The Regional Affiliate program, including the Oceanside Charitable Foundation, was established by The San Diego Foundation to create a regional network of affiliate foundations by leveraging local leadership, building endowments, increasing impactful philanthropy, and promoting civic engagement. Affiliates reside in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Escondido, La Jolla, Oceanside, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch-Del Sur. The Regional Affiliate program has exceeded 700 members, established endowments of more than $4 million overall, and granted more than $4.4 million in total to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

About The San Diego Foundation … The San Diego Foundation maximizes the impact of your charitable giving. We mobilize philanthropic resources to advance quality of life, increase social impact and champion civic engagement. For more than 40 years, The Foundation and our donors have granted more than $1 billion to grow a vibrant San Diego region. Learn more on our website, and consider a donation to the Fund for the Future Endowment which supports San Diego community needs now and forever.

Vince Heald, Beck Ellman Heald, 858-453-9600, vheald@behmedia.com

Justin Nunez, The San Diego Foundation, 619-235-2300, justin@sdfoundation.org