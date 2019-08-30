Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Endorses Better Choice Measure

Organization backs measure for its creation of affordably-priced housing for local workers

SAN DIEGO, CA (August, 2019) –The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce today announced its official endorsement of the Better Choice measure, recognizing the measure’s creation of much-needed housing for San Diego County workers and their families. Overall, 62 percent of the 2,135 homes that are proposed under the measure will be affordably-priced for working families.

“The Better Choice Measure will support workers who currently have to commute long distances – often from Temecula and beyond – to reach jobs located in the San Diego region,” said Scott Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. “There are nearly 130,000 people who work in North San Diego County and we need more affordably-priced homes for them. The Better Choice Measure goes a long way towards addressing our housing shortage while improving our ability to retain and attract talent here.”

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce further recognized the measure as a better choice for the future of 1,985 acres of privately-owned land located alongside Interstate 15 and less than two miles from Escondido, Vista and San Marcos. Instead of being developed into 2 million square feet of retail and office space and 99 luxury homes as set forth in the County General Plan, the Better Choice measure would create much-needed housing, 36 acres of parks,19 miles of public trails and 1,209 acres of preserved open space.

“Residents across San Diego County will have the opportunity this coming March to make a better choice for the future our region,” added Ashton. “We’re calling on voters to prioritize housing creation, open space preservation and infrastructure improvements for our region by voting yes on the Better Choice measure.”

If approved by voters in March, the Better Choice measure will also provide numerous benefits for the local community, including $56 million in local road improvements and $4.4 million in funding for fire safety and prevention measures, among others.

The Better Choice Measure launched its campaign in July 2019 and has recently gained the endorsement of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Sheriff’s Association of San Diego County, San Diego North Economic Development Council and Cal FIRE Fighters of Local #2881, among many others.

