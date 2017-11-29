Oceanside Annual Tree Lighting December 7th

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation, Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation and MainStreet Oceanside will host the Annual Tree Lighting event on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Regal Cinema Plaza located at 401 Mission Avenue.

Music and festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. Horse and carriage rides, amusement rides, zip lines and bounce house tickets will be sold. There will be free cookies and milk for children and free holiday arts and crafts projects. At 6:00 p.m., Santa will arrive on a vintage Oceanside fire truck, and will assist city officials in the tree lighting count down.

Santa will stay for photos after the tree lighting, so please bring your camera to snap your family photos. Come and enjoy this family tradition! Afterwards, shop local and enjoy the Sunset Market for your gift-giving needs. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking structure and at the Oceanside Transit Center.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”