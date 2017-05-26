Oceanside Ambassador Program Seeking Volunteers

Oceanside, CA – By popular demand MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside and the City of Oceanside is bringing back our volunteer- driven Downtown Ambassador Program Summer 2017. The volunteer ambassadors will staff the information booth to interface with our downtown visitors and encourage them to explore the downtown district. The program operates Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and Thursday from 11 am – 5 pm. The program will commence on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 and ending on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

We are looking for highly enthusiastic individuals ages 16 and older to serve as Ambassadors. Volunteer Ambassadors will guide visitors to restaurants, museums, retail shops, public parking, and public transportation as well as provide general event information. Ambassadors will also provide information about current and future developments in the downtown and will be tasked with collecting pertinent data from our visitors.

Ambassador Volunteers will be trained in all aspects of the program. High School students may be able to fulfill their community service requirement. We are requesting interested community members to fill out the attached volunteer application. New and existing Volunteers must attend the mandatory training on Wednesday, May 31st at 6:00 pm.

MainStreet Oceanside would like to thank our community partners Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort, Cotton Patch, Visit Oceanside and City of Oceanside Economic Development Department for supporting the Downtown Ambassador program.