“OCEANSIDE: A SITTING ‘WALKING TOUR’” AT THE LIBRARY

Oceanside, CA –The Oceanside Historical Society will present a free historical program on Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 a.m. The program is hosted by the Oceanside Public Library and will be held in the Library Community Rooms at 330 North Coast Highway.

Join Oceanside native John Daley as he “walks” the audience through Downtown Oceanside and shares a personalized view of the City. He will be sharing some of his favorite images from the Oceanside Historical Society’s collection to help the audience visualize the Oceanside he grew up in.

This free event is open to the public and made possible by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.