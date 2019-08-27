Oceanside 2019 Parks & Recreation Guide

Oceanside, CA — The Oceanside Fall 2019 Recreation Guide is here and bringing you all the best programs and events! The “Family Focus” page gives you an overview of upcoming concerts, festivals and more. Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean aquatic programs have to end. Oceanside Parks and Recreation is offering Fall Learn to Swim Lessons for children and adults; register soon, these classes fill up quickly.

Looking for something new? It’s your season to enroll in the NEW Hula classes for ages 6 to adult. For more information, please visitwww.OceansideRec.com or call (760) 435-5041.

Link to Fall Recreation Guide: https://tinyurl.com/y5t76hn2