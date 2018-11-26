Oceanfront Holiday Home Tour To Benefit Oceanside Public Library

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are pleased to present an Oceanfront Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 9, 2018. The one-stop tour will take place between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m.

This year’s event will feature four adjacent homes, complimentary refreshments, and music in each home. The four homes are located on South Pacific Street and there will be ample parking. Also included will be opportunity drawing prizes and a silent auction prize of a two bedroom condo stay in Sedona, Arizona on May 25 through June 1, 2019.

Tickets for the tour are on sale for $30 each or $25 each for Friends of the Library members. They can be purchased with check or cash at the Civic Center Library Administration Offices, 330 North Coast Highway, or with a credit card at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-holiday-home-tour-tickets-52101635394. All ticket purchases are tax deductible.

To learn more about the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library or Library programs and services, please visitoplfriends.org or oceansidepubliclibrary.org. The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library can also be visited on social media at Facebook.com/OPLfriends. For further information, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (760) 435-5560 or email friendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.