Ocean Wavers Square Dancing Add Quality to Your Life. Have fun, get fit, and make friends!

The Ocean Wavers Square Dance Club will host a free Introduction to Modern Square Dancing at 7:00 PM on Monday September 10th and September 17th, 2018.

Square Dancing offers great social interaction and can provide excellent physical and mental health benefits.

We teach class Monday nights from 7-8:30 at the New Community Church (gym). 165 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 92085

We dance (after completion of our class) on the first Friday of every month (except major holidays) at various locations in North County. see our website for details. http://oceanwavers.com (760) 510-6987