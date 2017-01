Ocean Wavers Square Dance Class Starts

The Ocean Wavers Square Dance Club in Vista is hosting Square Dance Classes taught by Caller Sheldon Losnick on Thursdays from 7:00 to 8:30 pm beginning

January 12, 19, and 26, 2017. 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA. First class is free.

Dress casual, wear comfortable shoes, and be prepared to have a great time!

We hope to see you there!

http://oceanwavers.com for more info