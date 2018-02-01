Obituary – Nancy Grace Royer

Nancy Grace Royer, born December 10, 1939, passed away on January 19, 2018. She was the proud mother of seven children, 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren. She was a long-time employee in the transportation department at Vista Unified School District. One of her greatest professional joys was busing students safe and sound to their school and home. In recognition of her outstanding service, she was awarded the VUSD Golden Apple award. She was a special and precious lady. Her positive and cheerful demeanor deeply affected everyone who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Vista Optimist Club from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers,her family requests donation to be made to San Diego Humane Society or Moonlight Amphitheatre.